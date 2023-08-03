THT whip UiTM 10-0 to consolidate lead at top of MHL

KUALA LUMPUR: Leaders Terengganu Hockey Team (THT) consolidated their position at the top of the table after routing Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) 10-0 in a Malaysia Hockey League (MHL) match at the Kuala Terengganu City Council Stadium yesterday evening.

Playing at home, THT South Korean import Jang Jong Hyun displayed his penalty corner prowess by scoring four of them, keeping the club comfortably at the top on 34 points with two more games to play.

As early as the first quarter, THT took a 2-0 lead through goals from Jong-hyun and Ismail Abu in the 9th and 13th minutes respectively.

Both then went on to score again in the 25th and 28th minutes respectively for THT to go four up.

In the third quarter, THT continued their rampage with two more goals from Mohamad Akhimullah Anuar Esook (32nd minute) and Jong-hyun in the 44th.

In the last quarter, THT continued to bombard the visiting team mercilessly with four more goals through Jong-hyun in the 50th minute, Faizal Saari (51st, 57th) and Mohamad Akhimullah (59th).

In other action, Maybank (26 points), in third position, continued to close the gap with 2nd placed Tenaga Nasional Berhad (28 points) after beating Young Tigers 3-1 in a match at the National Hockey Stadium 1 in Bukit Jalil here.

Maybank’s goals were scored by Faridzul Afiq Mohd (12th) followed by Muhammad Razie Abd. Rahim (17th, 33rd) while Young Tigers got their consolation goal through Muhammad Adam Haiqal Abdul Razak (29th).

Tenaga Nasional Berhad Thunderbolts (TNB-T), meanwhile, edged Armed Forces 3-2 at the National Hockey Stadium 2.

TNB-T’s goals were scored through Muhammad Muhibuddin Moharam (10th), Mohamad Redzuan Nor Mohamad (17th) and Muhamad Luqman Fauzi (38th) while ATM’s goals came through Muhamad Nazrey Din (5th minute) and Mohammad Amirul Hanis Abdul Aziz (19th). -Bernama