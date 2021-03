PETALING JAYA: A health passport will come in handy given that international travel is likely to pick up once the Covid-19 vaccination campaign is well under way around the world.

It will help to boost public confidence and in the process, aid in economic recovery, according to medical and health experts theSun spoke to yesterday.

Former deputy health minister Dr Lee Boon Chye expects the international community to start accepting “immunity passports” as an essential document for cross-border travel as early as the next one or two months.

He said once frontliners and those in the high-risk categories have been vaccinated, Malaysia should start to open its borders to international travellers who have also been given the vaccine.

“Malaysia should be proactive and be one step ahead. Herd immunity may not be possible within the next one or two years and if we wait, we will miss the opportunity to receive international travellers.”

Malaysia is scheduled to launch its health passport at the end of this month.

The Immunitee Health Passport initiative is to be done in partnership with Affinidi, a global investment firm headquartered in Singapore. The island republic is the first country to accept the passport.

The health passport system was developed to provide travellers with a digital record of screenings and vaccination history.

Before embarking on a trip, the passport holder will be required to download the Immunitee app and then proceed to a partner clinic for a swab test. The results of the test will automatically be stored on the app for use during travel.

Immunitee chief executive officer Datuk Dr Nick Boden said while no other country has agreed to accept the passport yet, negotiations are in progress.

Virologist Dr Sandy Loh, who is with the University of Notthingham Malaysia, said a standardised Covid-19 health passport issued by the government would be a better option.

“This will ensure that Covid-19 related data is contained and can be safeguarded.”

Nonetheless, she agreed that a health passport is essential for international and domestic travel as well as to get access to local facilities such as hotels and restaurants.

She added that this would boost confidence among other visitors to the same establishment.

However, Loh cautioned that a health passport can also give holders a false sense of security.

“This can put the national effort to break the transmission chain at risk.”