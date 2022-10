Thunderstorm, heavy rain, strong wind warning in 11 states

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has issued a thunderstorm warning in 11 states that is expected to cause heavy rain and strong winds until 10 pm.

Issuing the warning in a statement, MetMalaysia said among the areas involved in Selangor are Hulu Langat and Sepang as well as in Pahang, Putrajaya and Labuan.

A similar warning was also issued for several areas namely Kubang Pasu, Padang Terap and Sik in Kedah; Larut, Matang and Selama, Hulu Perak, Kuala Kangsar, Manjung, Kinta, Perak Tengah, Kampar, Bagan Datuk, Hilir Perak, Batang Padang and Muallim in Perak; Jeli and Gua Musang in Kelantan; and Hulu Terengganu, Dungun and Kemaman in Terengganu.

Others include Jelebu, Seremban, Port Dickson, Kuala Pilah, Rembau and Jempol in Negeri Sembilan, Bintulu, Sebauh, Miri, Subis, Beluru, Telang Usan, Marudi and Limbang (Sarawak); and Sipitang, Tenom, Kuala Penyu, Beaufort and Keningau (Sabah).-Bernama