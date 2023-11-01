Thunderstorm warning in Perak, T’ganu, Pahang and S’gor: MetMalaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has issued a warning of thunderstorms, heavy rain, and strong winds in Perak, Terengganu, Pahang, and Selangor until 1 pm today.

In a statement today, it said thunderstorms, heavy rain, and strong winds were expected to occur in Manjung and Bagan Datuk in Perak while in Terengganu, it involves Dungun and Kemaman.

In Pahang, similar weather conditions are expected to occur in Jerantut and Kuantan, while in Selangor, the areas include Sabak Bernam and Kuala Selangor. -Bernama