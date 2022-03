Thunderstorms expected in several states this evening

KUALA LUMPUR: Strong thunderstorms are expected in several states from 4 pm to 8 pm tonight, according to a warning issued by the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia).

According to the warning issued at 2 pm, the thunderstorms would occur in Kedah involving the districts of Yan, Pendang, Sik, Baling, Kuala Muda, Kulim and Bandar Baharu; Penang (North, Central and South Seberang Perai) and Perak (Larut, Matang and Selama, Kuala Kangsar, Kinta, Kampar, Central Perak, Batang Padang, Muallim and Hilir Perak).

Also to be affected are several areas in Selangor namely Hulu Selangor, Gombak and Hulu Langat, while Kuala Lumpur (Batu, Wangsa Maju, Setiawangsa, Titiwangsa, Bukit Bintang, Cheras and Bandar Tun Razak) and in Negeri Sembilan involving Seremban, Kuala Pilah, Rembau and Jelebu.

Also in Johor involving Tangkak, Muar, Batu Pahat, Pontian, Kulai and Johor Bahru; and Pahang (Raub, Bentong and Bera).-Bernama