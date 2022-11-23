Thunderstorms, rain expected nationwide till Nov 25: MetMalaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: Thunderstorms are expected over the next three days beginning today at several places in Peninsular Malaysia, Sabah and Sarawak.

According to the warning issued by MetMalaysia, thunderstorms are expected tonight in Perlis, Kedah, Penang, Pahang, Perak, Kelantan, Terengganu and several areas in Sarawak and Sabah.

Thunderstorms are also expected tomorrow morning (Nov 24 ) in Penang and Sarawak (Sri Aman and Sarikei) in addition to rain in one or two places in Perak, Selangor, Putrajaya, Negeri Sembilan, Melaka, Johor and some areas in Sarawak.

Tomorrow evening (Thursday), thunderstorms are expected in Sabah, Sarawak and Peninsular Malaysia with the exception of Putrajaya, Melaka and Labuan while at night, thunderstorms are expected in Pahang, Labuan and some areas in inland Sabah.

Meanwhile, rain is forecast in Sibu, Kapit, Bintulu, Miri and Limbang districts in Sarawak and Sabah west coast areas tomorrow night.

On Friday (Nov 25) morning, MetMalaysia has forecast thunderstorms to occur in Penang and Sabah (Tawau, Sandakan and Kudat), in addition to rain in Melaka, Johor, Sabah (inland and west coast) and Labuan.

In the evening, thunderstorms are expected nationwide with the exception of Melaka, some areas in Sarawak (Kuching, Serian, Samarahan, Mukah and Lembing) and Labuan.

At night thunderstorms are expected to occur in Pahang, Kelantan, Terengganu and Sabah (inland and Tawau) and Labuan.

Rain is also forecast at night in Perak, Sarawak (Kapit, Binulu, Miri, Limbang) and Sabah (west coast and Sandakan).

Meanwhile, the National Disaster Control Centre (NDCC) in a statement today informed that though the water level of Sungai Bernam, Selangor was at danger level (2.35 metre) as of 9.45am today, it is now showing a downward trend.-Bernama