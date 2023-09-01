Tian Chua: My expulsion very ‘unprofessional’, ‘regrettable’ and ‘disrespectful’

PETALING JAYA: Former PKR vice-president Tian Chua (pix) has hit out at the party for announcing his sacking to the media before notifying him about his dismissal.

In a Facebook post today, he said PKR disciplinary committee chairman Tan Yee Kew acted “unprofessionally”.

“The Chairperson of the Disciplinary Committee chose to announce my expulsion to the media before even sending the notification to me and other individuals concerned. This very unprofessional act is regrettable and disrespectful.

“I joined the Reformasi struggle in 1998 with the sole motive of bringing democratic change to this country. Today, I am proud to see that all the years of effort were not in vain. I have no regrets over every single minute spent in the struggle.

“Nevertheless, in the context of post-GE15, rival parties have put aside hostilities during the elections. Even long-term enemies have declared a truce and agreed to cooperate in forming the unity government.

“However, without disputing the authority of the (PKR) leadership, harsh measures in enforcing (party) rules seem to contradict the ethos of reconciliation and inclusivity in the current political environment,“ the former Batu MP said.

Tian Chua also stressed that he and his supporters would continue their pace striving for reform.

“I will not retreat from fighting to defend the rights and welfare of the people,“ he added.

Media reported yesterday that Tian Chua and four PKR members have been sacked from the party for contesting in the 15th General Election (GE15) and the 12th Sarawak State Election last year, without the party’s consent.

The four individuals are Puah Chee Haur from the party’s Parit Buntar branch, Ahmad Tarmizi Mohd Ghazali (Gopeng), M. Mohganan (Taiping) and Nur Khairunisa Abdullah (Sadong Jaya).