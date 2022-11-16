Tian Chua to lodge police report against Prabakaran tomorrow

PETALING JAYA: Tian Chua will lodge a police report against P. Prabakaran tomorrow after the latter claimed that he was preventing Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim from becoming prime minister.

Tian Chua’s lawyer Gurmukh Singh said they would also take legal action against Prabakaran for slander and defamation, FMT reports.

It was reported that Prabakaran allegedly said that Tian Chua’s claim of “one vote for me (Tian Chua) is one vote for Harapan” would confuse PH’s supporters.

Yesterday, Tian Chua gave Prabakaran, the former Batu MP, 24 hours to retract the claim and issue an apology.