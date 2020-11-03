Tiban gang behind Klang Valley office break-ins busted

KUALA LUMPUR: Police last Friday arrested several members of a group known as the ‘Tiban Gang’ specialising in office break-ins around the Klang Valley.

Ampang Jaya district police chief ACP Mohamad Farouk Esha said five men aged 27 to 36 were arrested in several raids in which money and various office equipment suspected of being stolen were also seized.

“The suspects, all of whom are unemployed and have previous criminal records, also tested positive for drugs,“ he said in a statement today.

Initial investigations found that the group was involved in six office break-in cases and also for stealing donation boxes.

Investigations were ongoing to ascertain their involvement in other cases, he said.

The suspects have been placed under remand until Friday for further investigations, he said, adding that the case is being investigated under Section 457 of the Penal Code. — Bernama