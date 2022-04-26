Tickets to 31st Sea Games opening ceremony to be distributed as invitations

HANOI: The 20,000 tickets available for the opening ceremony of the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) at My Dinh Stadium in Hanoi will be distributed free of charge as invitations rather than sold as tickets.

The tickets will be allocated to government and international officials, foreign embassies in Vietnam, as well as fans, Vietnam news agency reported Games organising committee said.

Meanwhile, VNA also reported that tickets for the final and runner-up matches of the men’s football, slated for 4pm and 7pm on May 22 at My Dinh Stadium, will be sold both online and offline at 300,000 VND (US$13), 500,000 VND, 700,000 VND, and 900,000 VND each.

The SEA Games 31 is scheduled to officially take place from May 12 to 23, featuring 40 sports with 526 categories.

It will take place in Hanoi and 11 nearby localities.