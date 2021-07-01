Tiger attack: Terengganu govt to give consolation payment to livestock breeders

KUALA TERENGGANU: The Terengganu government will give consolation payment to the Felda Kerteh 4, Dungun settlers who suffered losses after their livestock were attacked by tigers since 2019.

State Agriculture, Agro-based Industry and Rural Development Committee chairman Dr Azman Ibrahim said the assistance was under the Agricultural Disaster Fund.

“The amount will be finalised in a meeting but it is not much compared to the losses they suffered. We hope this consolation payment can boost their motivation to continue to be involved in rearing livestock despite facing various challenges,“ he told Bernama when contacted today.

Since 2019, a total of 240 cows belonging to more than 60 breeders have been killed by the tigers and the latest incident was two weeks ago.

Dr Azman said he met with the farmers' representatives yesterday to find out the latest developments on the efforts taken by the Department of Wildlife and National Parks (Perhilitan) to track the tigers.

“I was informed that the Terengganu Perhilitan Special Unit is conducting a 24-hour monitoring since May, they have also installed traps and restricting the movement of settlers in and out of the area,“ he said. -Bernama