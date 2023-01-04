Tiger looks to be playing Masters with media chat booked

AUGUSTA: Tiger Woods (pix) hasn't formally said he will be playing in the 87th Masters, but the 15-time major champion has an interview time booked along with other players on Tuesday.

The 47-year-old winner of five Masters green jackets was slotted into an 11 a.m. media session at Augusta National, tournament officials announced Friday, giving the strongest indication yet that Woods will compete.

His status at events has always been in question since he suffered severe leg injuries in a February 2021 auto accident in Southern California.

It's the latest confirmation of Woods, also listed in the field on the Masters website, making good on his stated plan from February's PGA Genesis Invitational at Riviera, where he shared 45th and said he intended to play all four majors this year.

Woods made his competitive return from the crash at last year's Masters, where he struggled to walk 72 holes but shared 47th place.

Woods withdrew from last year's PGA Championship after three rounds due to leg pain, skipped the US Open and missed the cut at the British Open.

Unlike PGA Tour events, which finalize fields on the Friday afternoon before tournament week, the Masters has no commitment deadline for players.

Top-ranked defending champion Scottie Scheffler and world number two Rory McIlroy, seeking a victory to complete a career Grand Slam, are also among players set to speak to reporters on Tuesday. -AFP