Tiger snared in poacher's trap rescued in Gua Musang

KOTA BHARU: The Department of Wildlife and National Parks of Peninsular Malaysia (Perhilitan) managed to rescue an 80-kilogramme female Malayan tiger that was snared and injured in a poacher's trap near the NTT Metro Farm, Pos Blau in Gua Musang, yesterday.

Kelantan Perhilitan director Mohamad Hafid Rohani said the department was alerted about the incident by the farm staff.

He said the rescue operation was carried out by staff of the Wildlife Conservation Division, Perhilitan Headquarters Kuala Lumpur and Perhilitan Kelantan as well as the National Wildlife Rescue Centre and the National Tiger Conservation Centre.

“The location of the tiger was difficult to access because it was in a steep area on the bank of the river (there), in addition to heavy rain. The rescue party used a motorboat to inspect the condition of the wild animal.

“The operation to rescue the tiger was carried out at 10.30am after information on its position and condition was clearly obtained through the use of a drone. A tranquiliser gun was used to temporarily put it to sleep to facilitate the rescue work,“ he said in a statement, here today.

Mohamad Hafid said checks found that the tiger had been trapped by the snare on the front left ankle and that a physical examination and blood sampling had been carried out.

“The operation took three hours involving 21 personnel and the tiger was taken to the National Wildlife Rescue Centre for further treatment,“ he said.

He added that the culprit or culprits could be fined not less than RM50, 000 and not more that RM100, 000 and jailed not more than 10 years, if convicted. -Bernama