Tighter rules needed at MACC

KUALA LUMPUR: The integrity of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has come under the microscope.

Stakeholders have called for a review of processes, particularly in the handling and storage of evidence, that they say have been shown to be inadequate.

Lawyer Kitson Foong and former graft buster Datuk C. Thavarajah also agreed that stringent internal auditing standard operating procedures should be in place to prevent tampering or loss of evidence.

They were commenting on reports on the recent arrests of three MACC officers to assist investigations into alleged misconduct and abuse of power in relation to a corruption case involving a former head of a government department.

They are alleged to have misappropriated funds seized in a multi-million ringgit case that is being investigated by MACC.

Foong said apart from the need for proper records and CCTV cameras in evidence storage areas, it was also imperative that the serial numbers of bank notes be recorded.

“The process may be tedious and time consuming but it serves to implicate or exonerate persons accused of impropriety,” he told theSun.

Foong said all items seized must be recorded in an official list and marked as exhibits before being handed to an investigating officer, and an official document must be issued as proof of receipt.

“Items placed in the evidence area are under 24-hour care of a storekeeper and the room is monitored by CCTV.

“The storekeeper does the proper paperwork on placement, care and movement of each item.”

Foong said a stringent process was essential to preserve the integrity of the chain of custody involving evidence items.

Thavarajah, who retired as director of investigations at the Anti-Corruption Agency (ACA) in 1992, described the arrest of the officers as “shocking and unacceptable”.

The MACC was formerly known as the ACA.

Thavarajah said very strict procedures are in place at the MACC investigations department.

He added that the director of investigations conducts an annual internal audit of evidence items procured for intelligence purposes at all branches and states, and the status of investigations for each case is also noted.

Thavarajah said the procedure has always served as a check-and-balance and it should be strictly adhered to.

For storage of cash, he said MACC could seek the services of Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM), which has a vault.

“BNM keeps significant sums of money in a highly secure vault. There is no safer place than the central bank vault.

“You can’t just take it whenever you want after you’ve put it there. Perhaps, the practice should be changed now to include this procedure.”

Thavarajah added MACC would not be in its current predicament had it observed procedures stringently.

On the officers arrested, he said investigations should be conducted to the best of the commission’s abilities, “leaving no stone unturned, and they should be brought to court soonest”.

Foong said the fact that graft busters have been implicated in such an alleged crime has shed negative light on MACC.

“The incident leaves many unanswered questions on the efficiency and independence of MACC as an investigative body.”

However, the arrest of three of its own officers to facilitate internal investigations was a step in the right direction, he added.