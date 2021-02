GEORGE TOWN: Police have stepped up security at the Penang and Seberang Jaya hospitals which also serve as the storage facilities for the Covid-19 vaccine.

Penang Police chief Datuk Sahabudin Abd Manan said today the first shipment of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine which arrived in Penang yesterday was sent to the hospitals today under heavy police escort.

“A truck with the vaccine left the warehouse at the Penang International Airport at 8 am for the Penang Hospital and then to the Seberang Jaya Hospital.

“The police are ready to ensure security during the despatch of the vaccine to the various vaccination centres,” he told reporters.

Sahabudin said the Penang Health Department will set the dates and time for the despatch of the vaccine to the vaccination centres in the five districts.

He also said that Penang police have submitted the names of 6,000 officers and personnel to receive the vaccine, with him heading the list to get the shot first. — Bernama