TikTok ‘steamy video’ has nothing to do with MIC: Report

PETALING JAYA: MIC has nothing to do with a TikTok viral video showing a woman dancing sexily to a Tamil song with the MIC logo at the top and another one asking people to vote for Barisan Nasional (BN), says MIC president Tan Sri S.A. Vigneswaran.

He told FMT that the woman in the video is not an MIC member and the party will never carry out an election campaign in this manner.

Vigneswaran added that while the woman may not be responsible for the MIC and BN logos, it must have been “edited” by irresponsible perpetrators as the GE15 is around the corner.

In the viral clip, the woman is reportedly seen clad sexily in a saree with her midriff and the back of her blouse exposed and dancing sensually to a song.

On the top right is a Barisan Nasional logo next to a cross, while two small logos on each side say Tetap BN (Definitely BN).