TikToker pleads not guilty to storing porn videos, photos of ex-lover in handphone

KUALA LUMPUR: A TikToker pleaded not guilty in the Selayang Magistrate’s Court here today to charges of storing pornographic photographs and videos of his ex-lover in two handphones.

Muhammad Sadzri Hakim Jaafar (pix), 22, or otherwise known as ‘Haqiem Stopa’, is accused of storing pornographic photographs and videos of the 21-year-old woman in the photo gallery of two of his handphones, namely an iPhone 13 Pro Max and an iPhone 7 Plus, at a house in Rawang on Dec 9 at 4.30 pm.

The charges were brought under Section 292(a) of the Penal Code and punishable under Section 292 of the same Code, which provides for a maximum jail term of three years, or a fine, or both, upon conviction.

Deputy public prosecutor Anis Farhah Ahmad Hilmi proposed bail of RM4,000 in one surety, whereas defence lawyer, Mohd Faiz Fahmy Abdul Razak from the National Legal Aid Foundation, sought a lower bail on the grounds that his client worked as a content creator and needed to care for his aged parents.

Magistrate Nur Hafizah Rajuni allowed bail of RM3,000 in one surety and fixed Feb 23 next year, for mention.

On Dec 10, the media carried a report that a man had been arrested by the police on Dec 9 on suspicion of threatening to spread pornographic pictures of his ex-lover.

Muhammad Sadzri Hakim, who has one million followers on the TikTok application, was detained by the police after receiving a report from the victim.-Bernama