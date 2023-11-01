Timber trailer overturns, spills load in Jertih

JERTIH: A man cheated death when the trailer he was driving overturned and spilled its load of timber logs in Kota Bharu-Kuala Terengganu road near Kampung Gong Nering here this morning.

In the incident at about 4.15 am, the driver, Mohd Hafizee Ishak, 33, of Kuala Krai, Kelantan however escaped with light injuries.

Besut police chief Supt. Abdul Rozak Muhammad said the man was driving the trailer alone from the direction of Kota Bharu in the accident which did not involve other vehicles.

“In the incident, the trailer was on its way from Kuala Krai to send the timber logs to a sawmill in Ajil, Hulu Terengganu. The driver was said to have lost control of the lorry and it then overturned at a junction and about 30 pieces of timber logs fell on the road,” he said when contacted by Bernama.

Abdul Rozak said police personnel were stationed at the incident area to control traffic before the timber logs could be moved safety away from the road.

Meanwhile, Mohd Hafizee was grateful to be safe in the incident which almost took his life when the timber logs fell in front of the trailer.

“At that time, I could only think of the timber logs crushing on me and other people. I drove slowly as the lorry is loaded with timber but the road was uneven which caused the trailer to be unstable and overturned,” he said.-Bernama