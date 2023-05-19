TIME dotCom Q1 net profit rises to RM114.51 mln

KUALA LUMPUR: TIME dotCom Bhd posted a higher net profit of RM114.51 million in its first quarter ended March 31, 2023 (1Q FY2023) versus RM90.65 million in the same quarter of 2022.

In a statement today, the telecommunications provider said revenue rose to RM368.42 million from RM346.54 million with retail and wholesale customer segments continuing to lead contributions while market demand for data and data centre offerings from the group persisted.

Commander-in-chief Afzal Abdul Rahim said TIME otCom’s strategic decisions made in the past continue to yield higher shareholder returns on the back of healthy profitability and solid fundamentals.

As for the outlook, TIME dotCom said it expects demand for products and services across its core customer segments to persist.

To meet this demand, the group will continue to expand its network coverage and ensure the high reliability and availability of its network.

In parallel, TIME dotCom remains focused on enhancing operational excellence and improving customer experience through innovation, it said.

-- Bernama