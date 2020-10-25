‘Time for unity and inclusive govt’

PETALING JAYA: It is time for leaders of all political parties to come together to form a unity government which is inclusive and sustainable for the next few years, said several public figures.

They said this is needed to save lives, livelihoods and economy as the pandemic-related, socio-economic and political crisis that the country is facing is unprecedented.

“A unity government will need to work on a set of national programmes that can benefit the people and prioritise the revival of the economy whose downward trajectory is now certain should the nation’s politicians continue to be divided and engaged in infighting.“

“The first step can be a National Financial and Budget Consultative council to be set up to achieve a national consensus in the 2021 national budget that can be tabled and approved in the Dewan Rakyat.“

“In this respect, the tabling of the 2021 budget scheduled for Nov 6 may be postponed by one month or more,“ they said in a joint statement.“

The statement was singed by Tan Sri Michael Yeoh, Tian Chua, Datuk Halimah Mohd Said, Datuk Dr Denison Jayasooria, Dr Lim Teck Ghee, Datuk Johan Ariffin and Prof Dr Tajudin Rasdi.

They said the next step should be for leaders of the government and the opposition to work to establish a Unity Government and formulate a National Plan Of Action.

The group said the focus of the unity government should be on inclusiveness, good governance and mobilisation of the best talent in the nation to save lives and the economy as well as to maintain peace and harmony during this period of national crisis.

“Declaring an emergency or going ahead with a snap general election which has been mooted in some quarters is not only an inappropriate, dangerous and ill-advised response.“

“It will put the nation’s future at great risk,“ they said.

They said a unity government bringing together leaders of the government and opposition provides the best opportunity to overcome the current crisis and to reboot the nation’s politics towards reconciliation, security and reform.