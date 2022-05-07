Time for Zii Jia & Co to end 30-year wait for Thomas Cup glory

BANGKOK: Badminton is arguably the second most popular sport in Malaysia after football.

While Malaysian football is still in the doldrums, at least our national shuttlers have given us moments of joy with fighting displays and victories on the international stage.

But those have been individual titles and, to a large extent, team crowns of less prestige compared to the one that is coveted above all else - the Thomas Cup, which Malaysia last won in 1992 on home ground.

That’s 30 years of heartache and disappointment. Still, it will definitely be asking a lot of our shuttlers to end the long wait when the 2022 Thomas Cup Finals are held in Bangkok, Thailand from tomorrow until May 15.

Expectations of our men shuttlers finally clinching the country’s sixth Thomas Cup in the “Land of Smiles” are high, largely thanks to their achievement in bagging the country’s first-ever Badminton Asia Team Championships (BATC) title in Shah Alam in February.

That achievement, however, should not be used to gauge the Malaysian men’s team’s ability to lift the Thomas Cup at the Impact Arena, which is about half an hour's drive from the city of Bangkok, because we were the only team to field the strongest lineup.

It must also be remembered that the prestigious Thomas Cup is a totally different ball game compared to the BATC.

On top of that, we have failed to shine in the previous editions of the Thomas Cup Finals, including being humbled 3-0 by bitter rivals and eventual champions Indonesia in the quarter-finals of the last edition in Aarhus, Denmark just seven months ago.

But, having said that, one should not rule out Malaysia's chances in Bangkok if our shuttlers can replicate the kind of spirit, determination, unity and understanding that they displayed in the BATC.

Even Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) singles coaching director Wong Choong Hann believes that Malaysia have what it takes to reach the final this year.

“I feel that we have always targeted reaching the final. Our team this time is stronger and can challenge the other teams... we are also more prepared compared to previous editions,” he said.

One of the reasons for his optimism is the fact that most of Malaysia’s shuttlers are still young, with most of them aged between 21 and 25, while the inclusion of 34-year-old Liew Daren in men’s singles and the experienced pair of Ong Yew Sin-Teo Ee Yi, who are 27 and 29 respectively, in men’s doubles will surely add some depth to the team.

All eyes, however, will be on top singles ace Lee Zii Jia. Buoyed by his recent victory in the Badminton Asia Championships (BAC) 2022 in Manila, Philippines, last Sunday (May 1), he will again be counted on to deliver the first point and get the team up and running here.

It’s difficult to see where Malaysia will earn the next two points from men’s singles, with Daren’s inclusion being questioned by many due to his inconsistency, while the performance of the others - Ng Tze Yong, Aidil Sholeh Ali Sadikin and Leong Jun Hao - still not up to par.

While Aidil Sholeh was not fielded in Aarhus in the Finals last year despite being in the squad, let's hope the experience gained from playing there will hold rising star Tze Yong and Jun Hao in good stead here in Bangkok.

With men’s singles potentially delivering just one point through Zii Jia, Malaysia will have to bank on their three solid doubles pairs to deliver the other two points in the best-of-five format.

The three pairs are Tokyo Olympics bronze medallists Aaron Chia, who is also the team captain, and his partner Soh Wooi Yik; 2021 World Championships bronze medallists Ong Yew Sin-Teo Ee Yi; and Goh Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin Rumsani. Let's not forget there’s Chia Weijie as the backup shuttler.

The return of doubles specialist Rexy Mainaky to the BAM fold as doubles coaching director last December has already borne fruit as seen by the rise of Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin in the world ranking to number 14 after they bagged their first World Tour title at the 2022 German Open in March.

Rexy's presence has certainly provided the much-needed spark in the doubles department, with Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin and Aaron-Wooi Yik facing each other in the last four of the BAC 2022 last week before Aaron-Wooi Yik fell 21-23, 10-21 to eventual champions Pramudya Kusumawardana-Yeremia Erich Yoche Yacob Rambitan of Indonesia in the title showdown.

Based on the draw for the Thomas Cup Finals here, Malaysia, who are in Group D, will definitely be out for revenge against 2014 champions Japan, who handed Malaysia a 4-1 thumping at the same stage in the last edition in Aarhus.

Although Japan’s singles ace Kento Momota is struggling for form, as could be seen from his shocking first-round exit at the BAC 2022 in Manila, there is no doubt that the Land of the Rising Sun will still be counting on the two-time world champion as well as doubles world champions Takuro Hoki-Yugo Kobayashi to deliver the points.

But Choong Hann has warned his charges not to focus solely on Japan as the other two teams in the group, namely England and the United States, should not be taken lightly either.

Meanwhile, Indonesia are the red-hot favourites to defend their title.

World number eight Jonatan Christie is the one to look out for following his impressive display this season so far, despite losing to Zii Jia in BAC 2022 final, and their strength may actually lie in the doubles department, with All England 2022 champions Muhammad Shohibul Fikri-Bagas Maulana and BAC 2022 champions Pramudya-Yeremia Erich in the mix.

Indonesia are tipped to come out tops in an-all Asian Group A lineup, with the other teams being South Korea, hosts Thailand and Singapore.

However, it remains unclear how far another badminton giant and 10-time champions China will fare here after being drawn in Group B with 2016 champions Denmark, France and Algeria.

Mystery surrounds the Chinese team, who will be without Shi Yu Qi. But they can at least bank on rising singles ace Weng Hong Yang, who created a sensation by winning the Korea Open last month, as well as doubles pairs Liu Yu Chen-Liu Cheng and He Ji Ting-Tan Qiang.

Denmark, on the other hand, boast enormous strength in men’s singles, spearheaded by world number one Viktor Axelsen and ably aided by the likes of Anders Antonsen, Rasmus Gemke, Hans-Kristian Solberg Vittinghus. To top it all off, they also have a few good options in the doubles department.

India, who have been drawn in Group C with Taiwan, Germany and Canada could very well be the surprise packages of the tournament, thanks to their singles cast of Lakshya Sen, Kidambi Srikanth and HS Prannoy as well as men’s doubles aces Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty.

As for the Uber Cup Finals, Malaysia would need a miracle just to get through the group stage after being handed a tough draw in Group C, with Thailand, Denmark and Egypt for company.

It’s hard to see how national women’s top singles shuttler S. Kisona and Co can go on to eclipse their best performance of reaching the last eight three times so far - in 2004, 2008 and 2010.

The others in the Malaysian Uber Cup squad are Goh Jin Wei, Eon Qi Xuan, Myisha Mohd Khairul, Tan Zhing Yi and Chan Wen Tse (singles); as well as Pearly Tan, M. Thinaah, Anna Cheong Ching Yik, Teoh Mei Xing, Valeree Siow and Low Yeen Yuan (doubles).

World number one women’s singles player Akane Yamaguchi will be at the forefront of top seeds Japan’s bid to win their seventh title but they must first get out of Group A, which also comprises three-time champions Indonesia, France and Germany, unscathed.

Fifteen-time champions China, who are in Group B with Taiwan, Spain and Australia, will seek inspiration from Wang Zhi Yi, who is still fresh from winning the BAC 2022 singles crown, to retain their title.

South Korea, who won their one and only Uber Cup crown in 2010, will bank on world number four An Se Young and world number two women’s doubles pair Lee So Hee-Shin Sheung Chan to top Group D, which also has Canada, India and the United States.

So, the stage is set and the players are ready. All that is left is for our Thomas Cup team to rise to the occasion and put a smile on the face of every Malaysian by ending our 30-year wait.

Over to you, boys!

