Time needed to resolve Port Dickson landfill issue

PETALING JAYA: A crisis at the Tanah Merah landfill in Port Dickson, that is the biggest dumpsite in Negri Sembilan, will require more time to remedy.

A pioneer project to incorporate “Waste To Energy” (WTE) procedures would need to be implemented, said State Urban Wellbeing, Housing, Local Government and New Village committee chairman Teo Kok Seong.

The landfill was shut last Tuesday by the Department of Environment (DOE) due to discharge of leachate into a river. The closure was the first of its kind in the state.

Suspension of operations has affected the rubbish collection schedule for residential areas in the Nilai district.

As a backup plan, waste that was supposed to be sent to the landfill is being transported to other sites in Jelebu and Kuala Pilah, which has caused discomfort among residents there.

Meanwhile, Bernama reported that the Negri Sembilan government is in talks with authorities in Selangor on an alternative option for waste disposal.

Teo said a resolution to the crisis could be known tomorrow, which is the deadline set for the operator, Cypark Smart Technology Sdn Bhd, to restore operations.

He added that water quality has not been compromised as DOE has been conducting daily checks.

“The leachate problem is nothing new as it has occurred before. But it has become severe over time, leading to the closure of the landfill.

“Cypark is committed to delivering on the project and has been working on it. It is 98% complete but unfortunately, it has been delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic,”

he said. The company could not be reached for comment.

The technology used in WTE requires expertise from abroad. Travel restrictions that were in place delayed the project until recently, when international borders were reopened.

Teo expressed optimism that the implementation of WTE would solve many problems currently faced by the state government and stakeholders, including the discharge of leachate.

“The WTE project is a collaboration between the state government, National Solid Waste Management Department under the Housing and Local Government Ministry and Cypark to address the waste problem.”

Teo said if the project is completed and proven successful, it is expected to be implemented at dumpsites nationwide.

He also called on the public to recycle to mitigate problems due to a lack of dumping grounds.

“We should take proactive action, which should begin with every one of us decreasing the amount of rubbish at landfills.”

Teo said apart from reducing waste, recycling could also become a way to generate income and save the environment.