‘Time to restructure motorcycle learner licence’

PETALING JAYA: The government should review and revise the motorcycle learner driving licence (LDL or “L” licence) mechanism to suit the times, in order to ensure better competency of motorcyclists, and to improve

road safety.

Malaysian Institute of Road Safety Research chairman Prof Dr Wong Shaw Voon, in calling for the change, said the present system is outdated and is a safety hazard to motorcycle LDL holders and other road users alike.

Currently, the motorcycle LDL is issued to driving school students after they have attended and passed the compulsory Driver’s Education Curriculum Course One and Computer Driving Test.

The LDL is valid for two years (although the holder must renew it every three months), within which time the holder should book with a driving school for motorcycle circuit training, or Driver’s Education Curriculum Course Two.

Course Two, which culminates in a test conducted by the Road Transport Department (RTD), is for the licence holder to be certified as competent to attain one of the two full-fledged (two-wheeled) motorcycle licence classes, depending on which one is applied for: “B2” for motorcycles not exceeding 250cc capacity and “B” for motorcycles of unlimited engine capacity.

Wong said most motorcycle LDL holders ride motorcycles on public roads after undergoing Course One, without going for Course Two. Many also hang on to their temporary LDLs for too long.

“They also brazenly go against the LDL’s limitation by carrying pillion riders, creating more hazard for themselves and other road users.

“Up to 30 years ago, there were not many driving schools in Malaysia. While most of the schools were designed to train students on how to drive cars and lorries, there were limited venues available for learning how to ride and operate motorcycles.

“So, the LDL was issued for holders to practise and familiarise themselves with motorcycles on public roads, before they go for the class test,” he said, adding that our roads then were not as busy and road safety was not a big problem too.

Hence, the issuance of motorcycle LDLs and the rules that came with it made sense. But now the situation is different as there are more driving schools nationwide where LDL holders can actually learn to ride and operate motorcycles.

The RTD in July discovered that there were high-powered motorcycle riders using LDLs for too long without going for the proper tests to obtain the “B” class licence.

He said it is worrying that such LDL holders are riding big and powerful machines at high speeds all over the country, without being officially certified as competent enough to have a “B” licence.

Universiti Sains Malaysia Transportation Engineering professor, Dr Ahmad Farhan Mohd Sadullah, concurs with Wong.

“The current system and practice are not sufficient to ensure the competency of riders. Many schoolgoing children learn to ride motorcycles from their older relatives and friends, who themselves are not always competent enough. We want all legal riders to be competent, not simply be able to ride a motorcycle.”

Ahmad added that without a major revision of the system, more and more incapable riders will be on the roads, continuing with the sad trend of motorcyclists making up the highest composition of road crashes and fatalities.

“The licence is the government’s assurance of the vehicle operator’s competency. If the licence is short of ensuring that, then the system has failed.”

Ahmd said revisions should also be made on the driving institutes’ syllabus, training and test methods, as well as RTD enforcement.

Such a major change in the system will require an integrated effort between government agencies, like the police and RTD.