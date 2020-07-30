Titi Serong rep confirms joining Bersatu

IPOH: Titi Serong State Assemblyman Hasnul Zulkarnain Abd Munaim (pix) today confirms that he has joined Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu).

Hasnul Zulkarnain said he had handed over his membership card number, as a sign that he was a member of the party, to Bersatu president-cum-Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, at his office, in Parliament today.

“I had sent my form in late May before my membership was confirmed with number 00448606 in the party on June 3,’’ he said when contacted by Bernama.

He was the third state assemblyman to join Bersatu after Kuala Kurau State Assemblyman, Datuk Abdul Yunus Jamahri and Tualang Sekah State Assemblyman Datuk Nolee Ashilin Mohammed Radzi.

On March 9, Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal announced that Perak Perikatan Nasional (PN) comprising UMNO, PAS and Bersatu received the support of 32 State Assemblymen to form the the new government, including Nolee Ashilin (from Independent) and Abdul Yunus (from Parti Keadilan Rakyat -PKR) who decided to join Bersatu.

Commenting further, Hasnul Zulkarnain said his action in joining Bersatu after witnessing the earnestness and leadership of Muhyiddin in spearheading the party.

‘’I opt to be together with Bersatu because the party combined the co-operation of Malay-Muslim parties and the determination of the president in introducing a new political culture,’’ he said when contacted by Bernama here today.

Touching on the acceptance of the people in Titi Serong, Hasnul Zulkarnain said he joined Bersatu too was because he wanted to continue to serve and develop the constituency.

‘’Thank god, to date, I have given appropriate service as a state assemblyman. This is because the constituency was a bit left behind when it was under the opposition elected representative. The voters in the area accept my decision to pick Bersatu positively,’’ he said.

On March 9, Hasnul Zulkarnain from Amanah with the Tronoh State Assemblyman Paul Choo Kiong and Buntong State Assemblyman A. Sivasubramaniam, both from DAP, declared themselves as Independent state assemblymen.

Yong, Sivasubramaniam and Hasnul, however, stated their support for Perak PN which would take over the state government from Pakatan Harapan in line with the new political alignment in the state.

So, Perak now has 59 state seats and 33 are controlled by Perikatan Nasional comprising 25 Barisan Nasional seats which are all represented by UMNO, Bersatu (five) and PAS (three).

Meanwhile, DAP has 16 seats, Amanah (five), PKR (three), Independent (one) and Gerakan (one). -Bernama