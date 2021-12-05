TM confirms signing up for 5G trials with Digital Nasional

KUALA LUMPUR: Telekom Malaysia Bhd (TM) has confirmed it will be conducting 5G trials with Digital Nasional Bhd (DNB) to optimise the services.

“During this pilot trial, unifi mobile postpaid customers with certified 5G devices will be able to experience 5G services in selected areas within Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya and Cyberjaya,” the telecommunications firm in a statement today.

TM noted that technology and digital connectivity have become a necessity in today’s ecosystem. It said the rollout of 5G will further advance value creation for consumers, micro-SMEs and corporate businesses.

“We will continue to support the government’s aspiration to deliver 5G for the nation and accelerate society, businesses and industry’s leap towards a Digital Malaysia,” TM said in response to a news report on the company signing up for 5G trials with DNB.

DNB, which is wholly owned by the Minister of Finance (Incorporated), has been mandated by the government to be the single neutral party to undertake the deployment of 5G infrastructure and network nationwide.

On Dec 3, DNB said it is expected to roll out 10% coverage in Putrajaya, Cyberjaya and Kuala Lumpur by the end of this month, with the cumulative site count of 500 sites.

This will increase to 4,018 sites or 40% coverage in populated areas of Penang, Johor, Sabah, Sarawak, Selangor, Negri Sembilan, and Perak in 2022.

DNB also aims to reach 80% of the populated areas of the country by 2024 with 7,509 sites. – Bernama