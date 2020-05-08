TM resuming operations starting May 12, to reopen over 180 TMpoint outlets

KUALA LUMPUR: Telekom Malaysia Bhd (TM) will resume its operations further starting May 12 to include service installations and restorations at customers’ premises in all areas, except for those in the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) areas.

A total of 182 TMpoint outlets nationwide will also reopen on the same date but with a revised scope of work five days a week from 8.30 am to 4.00 pm during the month of Ramadan, and 9.00 am to 5.30 pm after Ramadan, subject to any additional rules outlined by the respective state governments.

With its service operations back in action, TM will prioritise the installations and restorations works that are already in queue, before attending to new ones.

Its focus is to clear all pending orders and repair dockets since the start of MCO, before proceeding with the new ones.

“We will proceed with service installations and restorations including activities that require our technical teams to enter customers’ premises in all zones – green, yellow and red – so that our customers can fully enjoy our service offerings and stay productive while they stay at home,” TM group chief executive officer Datuk Noor Kamarul Anuar Nuruddin said in a statement.

He said TM is seeking cooperation and understanding from the customers to comply with the safety protocols accordingly.

More information can be obtained at www.unifi.com.my. Customers can also reach out to TM via its digital channels including myunifi app (available for Android and iOS), unifi portal - unifi.com.my, email at help@tm.com.my and Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/weareunifi. -Bernama