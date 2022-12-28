TM’s R&D arm wins Innovative Tech Companies of the Year award

KUALA LUMPUR: Telekom Research & Development Sdn Bhd (TM R&D), the innovation arm of Telekom Malaysia Bhd (TM), won the Innovative Tech Companies of the Year Award at the Asia Corporate Excellence and Sustainability Awards (ACES) 2022, organised by MORS Group.

The award was conferred on TM R&D in recognition of its transformative approach to software and technology, demonstrating that its tech innovations can lead to the creation of new approaches and prospects.

TM R&D CEO Dr Sharlene Thiagarajah accepted the award from MORS Group CEO Shanggari B. and Luis Nieto, one of the judges for the ACES Awards 2022.

“This is a proud moment for the TM R&D team. Winning this award illustrates that we are on the right track. The transformative approach in our work will help propel Malaysia to be a nation of producers, instead of consumers. Our ability to produce will lead to greater sustainability of our country,” said Sharlene, who expressed her gratitude on receiving the award.

“Our achievements are shaped by the discipline, focus and determination we have instilled, and I would like to thank our team for their commitment towards excellence,” she added.

TM R&D helps businesses solve operational issues and co-create solutions for the global market. It focuses on intelligent platforms, IR4.0 technologies and connectivity to create smarter business ecosystems. The company strives to stay relevant with new innovative solutions that the market cannot do without and takes on projects that provide multifold benefits to organisations.

The ACES awards programme is among the most prestigious accolades that recognises inspiring leaders and sustainability advocates across industries in Asia. The awards value services and achievements of businesses of any nature respected for their contributions to their communities and the world.