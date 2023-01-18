TMJ bans political discourse in Johor mosques, surau: Report

PETALING JAYA: Johor Crown Prince Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim has prohibited all the state’s suraus and mosques from being used to spread political dakyah, said Johor Islamic Religious Affairs Committee chairman Mohd Fared Mohd Khalid.

According to a Malay Mail report yesterday, the prohibition is in line with Section 96 of the Islamic Religious Administration Enactment (Johor) 2003.

Fared explained that action will be taken against parties that defy the ban.

He also reminded that activities such as “religious talks, usrah (group discussions), and sharing of religious knowledge” must first receive consent from the Johor Islamic Religious Department.

Fared also pointed out that the prohibition and ban was not unprecedented, as Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar had in previous years ordered that the sanctity and dignity of any mosque and surau in the state be maintained.