TMJ not keen on becoming Harimau Malaya manager

PETALING JAYA: Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) owner Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim (pix) is not interested in holding any posts in the national team, including as the Harimau Malaya manager, said Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) president Datuk Hamidin Mohd Amin.

However, Hamidin said Tunku Ismail, who is also the Tunku Mahkota of Johor (TMJ), expressed his desire to continue to help improve the national team’s standard.

Hamidin said the TMJ expressed his desire when granting an audience to him (Hamidin) and national team head coach Kim Pan Gon at the JDT Headquarters in Iskandar Puteri, Johor, recently.

“Tunku Ismail is not interested in any posts, including manager, as reported but beginning from now he intends to put in more effort to help the national team in any way possible.

“Some say as if Tunku Ismail did not want to help (previously), (so) this time he wants to do it, especially in preparation for the 2023 Asian Cup (in Qatar) next January,” he told the media, here, today.

Previously, there were reports linking former FAM president Tunku Ismail with the post of the Harimau Malaya manager.

Elaborating, Hamidin said Tunku Ismail planned to supply several gym equipment, including exercise bicycles, in addition to giving instructions for Pan Gon to list down other amenities needed by his team.

Hamidin said Tunku Ismail also invited the national team to train and play at the JDT home ground, the Sultan Ibrahim Stadium in Iskandar Puteri while maintenance work is being carried out at the National Stadium in Bukit Jalil.

“Pan Gon has no problem (playing in Iskandar Puteri) as he too likes the field condition there. Apart from the field, there are also other facilities, including for rehabilitation and sports science,” said Hamidin. -Bernama