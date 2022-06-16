TMJ-Pan Gon team-up for Harimau Malaya

PETALING JAYA: Harimau Malaya senior team coach Kim Pan Gon and Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) owner Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim have “teamed up” for the betterment of the national football team, reports NST.

The Johor Crown Prince shared screenshots of his text conversations with Pan Gon on Instastory.

From the content shared, it seems to appear that the South Korean, who has just steered Malaysia to the 2023 Asian Cup, has been updating Tunku Ismail on the national team.

Pan Gon, who praised Tunku Ismail for elevating Malaysian football, updated the JDT owner on the national team and requested his support.

Pan Gon had also shared with Tunku Ismail the national team’s plan and line-up for their recent friendly against Hong Kong.