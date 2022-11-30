TNB conveys condolence to family of boy killed by electric poles

ALOR SETAR: Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) today expressed its condolences to the family of a boy who died after being crushed by falling electric poles at Kampung Belukar, Changlun in Bukit Kayu Hitam near Kubang Pasu yesterday.

In a statement, TNB said it also sympathises with the families of two other children who are receiving treatment at Jitra Hospital after being involved in the same incident.

“TNB also sent representatives to visit the victims’ families and provide appropriate assistance,” the statement said.

Yesterday, Bernama reported that a boy was killed while his two friends were found unconscious when a pile of electric poles that were stacked near a worksite came crashing down.

All the victims are aged between 10 and 11 years old.

The location of the incident is a temporary storage area for electric poles for a project in Jalan K16, Kampung Belukar.

According to the statement, TNB is investigating the incident and working closely with the relevant authorities.

“In this regard, we remind the public not to go near a worksite or touch any construction products to avoid untoward incidents,” it said.

TNB also advised the public not to spread any photos or videos of the incident, refrain from making speculations and respect the feelings and sensitivity of the victims’ families.-Bernama