TNB cuts off power supply at 23 gambling premises in Melaka

MELAKA: The Melaka police and Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) have cut off the electricity supply at 23 gambling premises through an integrated operation today.

State Criminal Investigation Department chief ACP Lim Meng Seah said the operation was conducted on 10 premises in Melaka Tengah; Alor Gajah (eight) and Jasin (five) which were found carrying out online gambling activities.

“Many of the premises try to cover up their activities by selling snacks, beverages and mobile phone accessories to avoid detection by the authorities.

“The premises have also been raided several times before this but still continue to conduct gambling activities due to the huge profits,” he told reporters after the operation in Tanjung Minyak here.

He said the operation was carried out under Section 21A(1) of the Common Gaming Houses Act 1953 and involved 21 police officers and personnel and 15 TNB officers from Melaka Tengah.

Lim added that since December last year, a total of 53 individuals aged 16 to 64 were arrested in connection with gambling activities through 23 raids throughout the state.-Bernama