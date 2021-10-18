TNB in collaboration with LADA to reduce carbon emissions

KUALA LUMPUR: Tenaga Nasional Bhd (TNB), through its green energy solutions subsidiary, GSPARX Sdn Bhd will collaborate with the Langkawi Development Authority (LADA) to reduce its carbon emissions through the installation of solar photovoltaic panels at the Dermaga Tanjung Lembung Complex in Langkawi.

GSPARX is expected to install a 363kWp solar photovoltaic (PV) system at the Dermaga Tanjung Lembung Complex, and depending on the agreement, the electricity bill savings achieved by LPSB after the installation would be between RM87,000 to RM244,000 in the first year, and between RM5 million and RM7.4 million over 25 years.

Langkawi Port Sdn Bhd (LPSB), a LADA subsidiary, is the operator of the Dermaga Tanjung Lembung Complex.

Through a strategic collaboration with the Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources (KeTSA), LADA has declared its aspiration to reduce carbon emissions through the submission of the Letter of Intent in a ceremony at the complex on Oct 17.

“TNB is ready to contribute our expertise in the solar energy system through GSPARX to help LADA achieve its objective of reducing carbon emissions and generating clean energy.

“To achieve our aspiration of becoming the leading provider of sustainable energy solutions in Malaysia and internationally, TNB has and will continue to develop proven capabilities in the field of solar photovoltaic panels,” chief retail officer Datuk Megat Jalaluddin Megat Hassan said in a statement today.

“LADA and LPSB’s initiative to generate clean energy not only supports the government’s effort to reduce greenhouse gas emissions (GHG), but also can reduce its electricity bills,” he added.

Megat Jalaluddin said TNB, as the national utility company, fully supports the government’s effort to reduce GHG, with its aspiration to achieve net-zero carbon emission by 2050, underpinned by a commitment to reduce 35 per cent of its emissions intensity, as well as 50 per cent of its coal generation capacity by 2035.

TNB’s Sustainability Pathway supports the nation’s renewable energy (RE) plan to increase the share of green energy in its power capacity mix towards achieving the target of 31 per cent RE installed capacity by 2025.

Through the strategic collaboration with KeTSA, TNB has completed solar projects at two locations while installation progress at seven more locations involving government buildings, local councils and schools are underway, making the total clean energy generation of about 2.2MWp.-Bernama