TNB needs time to restore power supply to storm-hit areas in T'ganu

KUALA TERENGGANU: Electricity supply to several locations in Terengganu has been disrupted by heavy rains and storms and will take some time to be restored, said Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB).

In a statement today, TNB said it would take a long time to restore electricity supply as power lines had been hit by many uprooted trees.

Among the affected areas are Kuala Berang in Hulu Terengganu, Kuala Terengganu, Kuala Nerus, Marang and Setiu.

“The public is advised not to go near fallen TNB lines or any damaged electrical installation.

“The technical team is working to restore supply and will prioritise the safety of all parties in its work,” it added.-Bernama