TNB offers special incentive in conjunction with Merdeka Celebration

KUALA LUMPUR: Tenaga Nasional Bhd (TNB) is offering a special incentive to encourage commercial customers to light up their buildings and surrounding areas with decorative lighting in conjunction with this year’s 64th Merdeka Day.

The Sinaran Merdeka incentive, which has been given out since 2000, is offered to all customers under the commercial tariffs (B, C1, and C2 tariff), who have been in operation for at least one year (before Aug 1, 2020), for the two-month period of August and September 2021.

“This includes commercial customers such as skyscrapers, office buildings, commercial complexes, shopping complexes, hotels, and petrol stations,” it said in a statement.

The incentive rate of 20.8 sen/kWh (according to Neon & Floodlight tariff) is given for any amount of increase in electricity consumption, exceeding the average usage in three months taken from May, June, and July 2021.

This special incentive will be reflected in October 2021 bill, denoted as ‘Carnival Discount’. This promotion begins from Aug 1 until Sept 15 this year.