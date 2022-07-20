TNB, Perodua should forge cooperation to introduce affordable EV charging rates: PM

KUALA LUMPUR: Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob today proposed to the national utility company, Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) and Perusahaan Perusahaan Otomobil Kedua Sendirian Berhad (Perodua) to forge cooperation in introducing affordable electric vehicle (EV) charging rates for the people.

The prime minister said the TNB was currently working to increase its energy production by using renewable energy sources and providing adequate EV charging stations.

“At the same time, Perodua can use this opportunity by exploring new fields such as producing high-quality EVs that Malaysian families can afford.

“In fact, telecommunication companies like Telekom Malaysia can also work with these two parties to provide data package that will enable users to book EV charging sessions online,” he said when launching the all-new Perodua Alza at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre here today.

Ismail Sabri said such smart cooperation should be forged as soon as possible to overcome the effects of climate change that had hit the world, and also to ensure sustainable development of the country.

He said the cooperation would also help achieve Malaysia’s target of being a carbon-neutral nation by as early as 2050.

Meanwhile, Ismail Sabri said the government was willing to discuss with the private sector to ensure that all policies or initiatives introduced were in line with the country’s direction.

In fact, he said he had, just recently, asked Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris located in the High-Tech Valley to develop a training and research centre, to be known as the Centre of Advanced Automotive Research and Training (CAART).

On the all-new Perodua Alza, Ismail Sabri said the new model will be well-received by the people because of its competitive price and improved safety features.

“Based on media reports on this all-new Perodua Alza, I am also impressed with its advanced features with significant improvements made in terms of driving comfort and versatility,” he added.-Bernama