TNB ready to face flood season

KUALA LUMPUR: Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) is ready to face the possibility of a flood disaster, to ensure an orderly power supply and minimise damage to electrical installations for the safety of the public.

TNB’s chief distribution network officer, Wan Nazmy Wan Mahmood, said that more than 2,500 personnel from the Distribution Network Division have been enlisted to be part of the security emergency team which will be on duty around the clock to carry out immediate work in areas affected by a disaster.

“Logistical assistance in locations which are often affected by floods has been completed, including 296 portable generator sets, 279 lorries, 885 four-wheel drive vehicles, 38 boats, and 108 floodlights,” he said in a statement today.

He said that temporary relief centres (PPS) will also be inspected to ensure that the electricity supply was in good condition.

“TNB works closely with the state and district disaster management committees, and will open operations rooms in flood-affected states to monitor the situation and channel the latest information on electricity supply,” he added.

Consumers who experience power cuts during floods are advised to immediately contact TNB at 15454 or Facebook TNB Careline for further action.-Bernama