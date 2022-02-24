TNB’s Q4 net profit at RM877.8m, down 27% from a year ago

PETALING JAYA: Tenaga Nasional Bhd’s net profit for the fourth quarter ended Dec 31, 2021 fell 27.6% to RM877.80 million from RM1.21 billion a year ago due mainly to unfavourable foreign exchange and higher tax expense recognised during the three-month period.

Revenue for the quarter was up by 52.4% to RM15.74 million from RM10.32 million in the same quarter last year, thanks to higher sales of electricity due mostly to the under-recovery position of Imbalanced Cost Pass-Through (ICPT) amounting to RM3.21 billion compared to over-recovery position of RM1.56 billion in the previous year’s corresponding quarter.

For the 12 months period, TNB’s net profit went up 1.9% to RM3.66 billion from RM3.59 billion last year due to higher operating profit, coupled with the increase in share of results of associates and accounting gain on fair value of financial instruments.

Revenue for the year increased by 19.7% to RM52.63 billion from RM43.98 billion last year due mainly to higher sales of electricity of RM8.35 billion, up 19.3% from RM43.20 billion in the corresponding year. Included in the higher sales of electricity is the ICPT, which was in an under-recovery position of RM4.51 billion compared to an over-recovery position of RM3.03 billion in the last corresponding year, mainly because of higher fuel prices.

The board of directors has approved a final single-tier dividend of 18.0 sen per share in respect of the financial year ended Dec 31, 2021, totalling RM1.03 billion.

For FY21, the group reported a resilient performance, underpinned by electricity demand growth of 1.2%, consistent with the country’s gross domestic product growth of 3.1%. The year proved to be challenging for the group, especially in collection of electricity debts and coping with the global increase in coal prices.

The Malaysian economy is expected to remain on its recovery path supported by continued expansion in global and domestic demand. For 2022, the government is maintaining the country’s economic growth forecast of 5.5% to 6.5%. However, Covid-19-related factors and inflation may still have an impact on the growth trajectory.

With the implementation of Regulatory Period 3 from Feb 1, 2022, the utility giant foresees a reasonable performance for 2022 while remaining cautious over high fuel prices and challenging economic outlook.

“The group will continue to take prudent measures in terms of its operational and financial requirements to ensure it remains resilient,“ TNB said.