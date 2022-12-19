TNB says no plans to disconnect electricity supply in T’ganu

KUALA TERENGGANU: Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) today denied reports on social media that there would be an outage throughout Terengganu this afternoon.

In a statement issued today, TNB said there are no plans to close or disconnect the electricity supply on a big scale due to the worsening flood conditions in Terengganu.

“Electricity supply is disconnected only in areas affected by floods to ensure the safety of the people in their respective areas,” said TNB in the statement.

Meanwhile, TNB on its official Facebook page, TNB Careline, said 228 substations in three districts of Terengganu have been closed due to floods.

Based on the statement, the districts concerned are Kemaman involving 173 substations, Kuala Berang (50), and Setiu (five).

“Efforts to restore electricity supply are ongoing in the affected areas and such restoration will be carried out in stages depending on the accessibility and flood conditions,” said TNB in the statement. -Bernama