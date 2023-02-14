TNB to allocate RM90m for building EV charging stations

KUALA LUMPUR: Tenaga Nasional Bhd (TNB) will allocate RM90 million over a two-year period to build direct charging (DC) stations for electric vehicles (EV) in the country.

Its programme director of project management office for electric vehicles, Mohd Junaizee Mohd Noor, said TNB had already built three charging stations at the Rest and Service (R&R) areas in Ayer Keroh, Melaka; Tapah, Perak; and Paka, Terengganu.

“We are targeting to build seven more DC stations in Malaysia by the end of this year along the North-South Highway (PLUS).

“Insyaallah, by year-end TNB will have 10 DC EV throughout the highway,” he told Bernama after a panel discussion at the EV Conference 2023 here today.

Apart from this, he said TNB was also in discussions to build DC stations along trunk roads.

Junaizee said TNB was committed to building consumer confidence on the use of EV for long distance travel without having to worry about their batteries running out on highways.

“With these DC stations we want to reduce range anxiety and at the same time encourage the use of EV in the future,” he said.

Asked on the challenges faced by TNB and providers of EV charging service in Malaysia, Junaizee said among the constraints were the approvals needed from local authorities (PBT) for various forms and types of charging stations.

“Every PBT has its own regulations and these should be streamlined soon to ensure this problem can be resolved.

“I hope with nationwide coordination, the period for approval from PBT can be shortened to two months at least,” he added.

He said other problems faced included the lack of suitable space or place to instal the charging stations.

As such, TNB is open to cooperating with local companies interested in providing the place while TNB will extend the electricity supply.

Apart from the lack of infrastructure, the local EV industry is also constrained by the problem of EV affordability, lack of mechanics and EV-friendly policies and high fuel subsidies. -Bernama