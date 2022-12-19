TNB to investigate electrocution incident in Tumpat

KOTA BHARU: Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) is conducting a follow-up investigation into an electrocution incident that resulted in the death of three siblings in a flooded house in Kampung Bendang Surau near Morak, Tumpat, today.

TNB in a statement said that the investigation also involved cooperation with authorities such as the Energy Commission and the police, and the public is advised not to spread any photos or videos of the incident or make any speculations.

“The public is urged to provide the authorities with some time and space to conduct investigations while respecting the feelings and sensitivities of the victims’ family members. TNB also offers its condolences to the family members of the victims,“ read the statement.

TNB in the statement also reminded the public not to approach or touch electrical installations that were submerged in water for fear of current leakage.

“TNB will ensure that the safety of the public is always prioritised, including temporarily disconnecting the electricity supply to the flooded areas for safety reasons, and the reconnection of the supply will be done as soon as it is safe to do so.

“The public is urged to call 1-300-88-5454 to report any TNB installations found to be in a dangerous condition,“ said the statement.-Bernama