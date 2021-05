KUALA LUMPUR: The hearing of Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak's(pix) 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) case, which was scheduled to resume today, has been vacated to Thursday as the former premier has not recovered from an eye surgery he underwent last week.

Najib’s lead counsel, Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah informed presiding Judge Collin Lawrence Sequerah, when proceeding started today, that his client had yet to recover from the surgery.

“His (Najib’s) doctor has advised him to take further rest. The swelling around the eyes has reduced, but the puffiness and redness are still there.

“Najib has consulted a doctor and the doctor advised him to take a rest accordingly. He will see his doctor again tomorrow,” he said.

Judge Sequerah then proceeded to vacate today’s trial to Thursday.

He also ordered both the prosecution and defence teams to ensure only a few of their supporters occupy the courtroom during the proceeding this Thursday in complying with the standard operating procedures to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Najib, 67, is facing four charges of using his position to obtain bribes totalling RM2.3 billion from 1MDB funds and 21 charges of money laundering involving the same amount.-Bernama