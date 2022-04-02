Toddler death case: Police receive further instructions from prosecution office

KUALA LUMPUR: The investigation paper into the case of a toddler who died at a childcare center which was referred to the Negeri Sembilan Prosecution Office has been returned with some further instructions for completing the investigation.

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department director Datuk Seri Abd Jalil Hassan(pix) said the police had taken some time to investigate the case as they needed to obtain several reports from the relevant agencies to ensure the investigation was thorough, fair and equitable.

“The police have never denied anyone’s right in investigating this case under the Child Act 2001 and always adhere to the legal principle of ‘justice delayed is justice denied’,“ he said in a statement yesterday.

He said the police also took note of the concerns of the victim's family and the public regarding the investigation into the death at a childcare centre.

“Police call on all parties not to speculate and provide space and time to ensure a comprehensive and holistic investigation,“ he said.

On Feb 22, a 15-month-old baby girl died after her head was believed to have is believed to have gotten entangled in a cloth cradleat at a childcare centre in Bandar Sri Sendayan, Seremban.

Seremban police chief ACP Nanda Maarof said Nour Rania Asyifaa Yuseri was pronounced dead at the Sendayan Health Clinic by medical officers at 4.30 pm after a nanny from the centre had taken her to the clinic for treatment.-Bernama