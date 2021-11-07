Toddler dies after falling into swimming pool near house (Updated)

IPOH: A toddler died after falling into a swimming pool nearby his house in Kampung Balun, Slim River in Tanjung Malim, about 80 kilometres south of here, yesterday.

Muallim district police chief Supt Sulizmie Affendy Sulaiman(pix) said the father of the boy, aged a year and nine months, became aware that he was not at home and on searching found him unconscious in the self-made pool at 4:30pm.

“His father rushed him to the Slim River Hospital and at that time the boy was still alive and given emergency treatment.

“The boy was then taken to Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital in Ipoh for further treatment due to his unstable condition. However, he died at 12:04am today,“ he said in a statement here.

Sulizmie Affendy said a post-mortem would be conducted today to find out the real cause of the child's death.

He said police had classified the case as sudden death and that an investigation was underway.-Bernama