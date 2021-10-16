Toddler drowns after falling off houseboat

KUALA BERANG: A toddler was found drowned after falling off a houseboat near the Lasir Waterfall, Tasik Kenyir, about 38.6 kilometres from here, at about 8.20 pm yesterday.

State police chief Datuk Rohaimi Md Isa said Muhammad Al Fateh Muhammad Khairul Aiman, three, of Kampung Telaga Daing, Kuala Nerus and his family arrived at the houseboat at 3 pm for holiday.

“The victim fell overboard and was unconscious when he was rescued by a houseboat worker 10 minutes later. The worker tried to resuscitate the toddler but failed.

“He was rushed in a speed boat to the Pengkalan Gawi Jetty to seek help from the Malaysian Civil Defence Force personnel stationed there at 9 pm but to no avail.

“He was declared dead at 10.48 pm by a medical officer who arrived after being notified,” he told a media conference after conducting a tourist standard operating procedure monitoring exercise in Tasik Kenyir today.-Bernama