Tok Mat: BN is ready to be Opposition

PETALING JAYA: Barisan Nasional (BN) is prepared to play its role as Opposition, Umno deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hassan said today.

“BN will accept the voters’ decision and we don’t have the power to form a government.

“I suggest Pakatan Harapan and Perikatan Nasional to collaborate and form the government since both coalitions have higher number of seats,” Mohamad Hassan wrote on his Facebook today.

However, he says if their help is needed in this transition period, BN is ready to contribute to an “open and sincere” discussion.