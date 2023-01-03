Tok Mat defends Rembau Umno division chief post uncontested

SEREMBAN: Umno deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan has defended his Rembau Umno division chief post after winning uncontested in party elections.

Negeri Sembilan Umno liaison Committee secretary Mustafa Salim said Mohamad was unchallenged after nominations were closed two days ago.

“Also, Jelebu Umno division chief Datuk Seri Jalaluddin Alias and Tampin UmnO division chief Datuk Mohd Isam Mohd Isa both won unopposed for their respective posts.

“Their uncontested victory is due to their frequent forays to the grassroots, so there was no competition, and besides, they have vast experience in politics,” he told Bernama yesterday.

Mustafa also confirmed his and Seremban Umno division vice chief Mazalan Maarop’s candidacies for the Seremban Umno division chief post.

He said that Palong assemblyman Mustapha Nagoor and former Jempol MP Datuk Lilah Yasin will be vying for the Jempol Umno division chief post, which was formerly held by Datuk Seri Mohd Salim Mohd Sharif, who has had his Umno membership suspended for six years.

Meanwhile, the Kuala Pilah Umno division chief post will be a contest between Juasseh assemblyman Datuk Ismail Lasim and vice chief Khairolnezam Shaari, while the Port Dickson Umno division chief post will witness incumbent Datuk Mohd Faizal Ramli taking on challenger Bagan Pinang assemblyman Datuk Tun Hairuddin Abu Bakar, Mustafa said.

Also, Rasah Umno division chief Datuk Hasim Rusdi will defend his post against two challengers, former state Umno Youth chief Datuk Mohd Helmy Din and Hanizam Abd Razak.

Umno elections began on Feb 1 and will run until March 18 with branch polls for committees, Wanita, Youth and Puteri Wings slated from Feb 1 to 26.

The Divisional elections for the Wanita, Youth and Puteri Committees will be held simultaneously nationwide on March 11.

The Umno Divisional delegates meeting and elections along with the election for Umno Supreme Council Members will be held simultaneously throughout the country on March 18. -Bernama