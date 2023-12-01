Tok Mat: ‘Despite our attacks on DAP, Malay support has not increased’

PETALING JAYA: Umno deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan (pix) reminded party members that years of opposing DAP did not translate to votes for the party among the Malays.

“The results in the last few general elections showed that despite our attacks on DAP, our votes did not increase. In fact they declined.

“The truth is, whether Malays supported or opposed us, had nothing to do with our stand against DAP,” The Malaysian Insight quoted him as saying in his keynote address opening the Umno Youth, Wanita and Puteri wings annual general assembly yesterday.

Mohamad also stressed that Umno must now work to convince the Malay ground that its future lies with the country’s oldest Malay party.