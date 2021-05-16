Tokoh guru award recipient’s passion for teaching began with ‘playing school’

KUALA LUMPUR: Noorizan Mohamed’s (pix) interest in teaching began since she was a child when she played the teacher role at home with her younger siblings.

Having developed her teaching skills from an early age, it was only natural that she chose teaching as her career.

Looking back, Noorizan, 65, the recipient of the Tokoh Guru Kebangsaan 2021 award said, she used to devote her time teaching her younger siblings Mathematics and English.

“So, from a young age, I had already aspired to be a teacher even though when I was in secondary school I had second thoughts about it and had wanted to be in the agricultural field instead. However, in the end, teaching is my true calling,” she told Bernama when contacted here today.

Noorizan was announced recipient of the Tokoh Guru Kebangsaan 2021 award when Prime Minister Sri Muhyiddin Yassin delivered his message in conjunction with the 50th Teachers’ Day celebration themed ‘Berguru Demi Ilmu, Bina Generasi Baharu’ which was aired live on the Education Ministry Facebook page, RTM TV1, DidikTV KPM and other broadcasting stations today.

Noorizan who hails from Kota Bahru, Kelantan and retired as a school principal in 2014 said, she is grateful for the recognition and had never expected to receive the award throughout her career as an educator.

She said this achievement would not have been possible without the cooperation of the State Education Department, Hulu Langat District Education Office and teachers of the nine schools where she had been attached to since 1980.

Having gained experience as Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Dato Ahmad Razali, Ampang Students’ Affairs (HEM) senior assistant and principal at SMK Dusun Nanding, Hulu Langat, Noorizan succeeded in making SMK Jalan Empat Bandar Baru Bangi a High Performance School in 2011.

She said the experience of working with teachers and students towards earning the prestigious High Performance School title and visiting Sarawak to receive the award were the most satisfying and rewarding moments of her teaching career.

Noorizan started her career as a teacher at SMK Sungai Besar, Sabak Bernam in 1980 and was subsequently posted to SMK Tinggi Kajang; SMK Kuala Krai, Kelantan; SMK Panji, Kota Bahru; SMK (A) Naim Lilbanat, Kota Bahru; SMK Taman Kosas, Ampang before she was appointed HEM senior assistant from 1998 to 2003.

She was also the recipient of the Outstanding Principal award when she served SMK Jalan Empat Bandar Baru Bangi and was appointed education advisor at SMK Cyberjaya in 2016 after her retirement.

Noorizan is currently serving as an education advisor for the Sekolah Amanah (Trust School) programme in Jeli, Kelantan. — Bernama