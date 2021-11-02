Tokyo Paralympics incentive: Bpnnie gets RM500,000, Yee Khie RM300,000 from Sarawak gov't

KUCHING: Two Sarawak Paralympians who gold and silver medals at the 2020 Tokyo Games received financial incentives from the state government today.

Bonnie Bunyau Gustin, who broke the Paralympic record en route to winning gold in the men’s 72-kilogramme (kg) powerlifting event, received RM500,000 cash while Jong Yee Khie, who won the silver medal in powerlifting in the 107kg category, received RM300,000.

Five Sarawak para athletes represented Malaysia at the Aug 24-Sept 5 Tokyo Paralympics but only Bonnie and Yee Khie managed to get among the medals.

Sarawak Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Seri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah presented the cash incentives to the duo.

He told reporters after the presentation that incentive was the state’s way of showing its appreciation for their struggles and achievements.

Praising their determination as achievement, he advised Bonnie and Yee Khie not to give up easily and to always be motivated to compete in future championships, adding that he hoped they would both continue to make Malaysia and Sarawak proud, especially in the World Powerlifting Championships in Georgia, Russia on Nov 27.

Bonnie and Yee Khie, meanwhile, expressed joy and gratitude to the Sarawak government for the incentives.-Bernama